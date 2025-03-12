Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Sells 237,332 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda trimmed its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 94.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 237,332 shares during the quarter. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda’s holdings in Cameco were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 58.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,777,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,382,000 after buying an additional 1,386,639 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cameco by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,393,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,266 shares during the last quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the third quarter worth $53,013,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 99.7% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,680,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,249,000 after purchasing an additional 839,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $34,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco stock opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

