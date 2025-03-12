Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 115,533 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,869,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.13% of BWX Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 76.2% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 93.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BWXT opened at $97.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.48 and its 200 day moving average is $114.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $136.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.16 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $4,900,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,436,613.20. The trade was a 17.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $624,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,520.18. This trade represents a 65.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,625 shares of company stock worth $5,734,145 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

