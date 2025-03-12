Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 94,092 Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,092 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,603,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 0.22% of Simpson Manufacturing as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,414,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 24.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,140,000 after acquiring an additional 333,390 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $54,644,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1,020.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,745,000 after purchasing an additional 127,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 67.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 219,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,976,000 after purchasing an additional 88,235 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $169,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,523.80. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:SSD opened at $158.92 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.97 and a 52 week high of $208.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.95.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 14.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.74%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

