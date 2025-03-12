Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 20,136 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 154.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $20,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in KLA by 82.3% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD grew its holdings in KLA by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $664.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $723.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $708.11. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $609.40 and a 12-month high of $896.32. The firm has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.60%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $795.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KLA from $703.00 to $748.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $831.68.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

