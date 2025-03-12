Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,849 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $14,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GBIL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 8,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 50,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.98 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.66 and a 12-month high of $100.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.03.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.