Wedbush Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $9.20 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.12 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $171.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $125.78 and a 1-year high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,365,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,047,065,000 after buying an additional 4,158,772 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,974,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,721,138,000 after buying an additional 3,783,802 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,949,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,372,461,000 after buying an additional 2,931,209 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,498,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,678,283,000 after buying an additional 2,074,329 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,244,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,318,000 after buying an additional 1,944,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.6855 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 30.68%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

