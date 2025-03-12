Wedbush Lowers Earnings Estimates for Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Dine Brands Global in a research note issued on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $5.14 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.83. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DIN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

NYSE DIN opened at $25.77 on Monday. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $49.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.30.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.48). Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The firm had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 965.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 15,010 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 104,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 71,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.