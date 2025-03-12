Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sinclair (SBGI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sinclair (NASDAQ: SBGI) in the last few weeks:

3/10/2025 – Sinclair had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2025 – Sinclair was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2025 – Sinclair had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Sinclair was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/28/2025 – Sinclair had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Sinclair Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SBGI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 515,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73. Sinclair, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.62. Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 63.89% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Sinclair

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

In other news, Chairman David D. Smith purchased 30,296 shares of Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $426,870.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 728,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,271,412.74. The trade was a 4.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 135,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,144. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sinclair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinclair by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Sinclair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Sinclair by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

