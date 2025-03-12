Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition (NASDAQ:WTMAR) Shares Down 10% – Should You Sell?

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMAR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 14,939 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 11,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.

About Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology metals and energy transition metals sectors.

