Werewolf Therapeutics’ (HOWL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

NASDAQ HOWL opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83. Werewolf Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 578.80% and a negative return on equity of 58.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 4.9% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,398,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 157,673 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 450.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 83,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 52,528 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 372.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 49,608 shares during the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

