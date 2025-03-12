What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for Gaia FY2026 Earnings?

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Gaia in a report issued on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gaia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GAIA. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Gaia has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.34 million, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,114,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gaia during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 13.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 21,870 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 27,289 shares during the period. 40.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

