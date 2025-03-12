What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for ATI Q2 Earnings?

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for ATI in a research report issued on Thursday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ATI’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ATI’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ATI. Susquehanna raised their price target on ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of ATI opened at $52.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ATI has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $68.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. ATI had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at ATI

In other news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $657,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,261.54. This trade represents a 27.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ATI in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ATI by 777.2% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 78,500 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in ATI by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 51,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in ATI by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 597,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,868,000 after acquiring an additional 16,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter worth $252,000.

About ATI

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

