What is William Blair’s Estimate for TSE:DSG Q1 Earnings?

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Descartes Systems Group in a report issued on Thursday, March 6th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DSG. Stephens raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

DSG opened at C$141.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$163.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$154.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of C$120.22 and a 1 year high of C$177.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Allan Brett sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.60, for a total transaction of C$902,616.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.