What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Allstate Q1 Earnings?

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allstate in a research note issued on Monday, March 10th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $4.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.14. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $18.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q3 2026 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $24.75 EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALL. Evercore ISI raised Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Allstate from $206.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Argus raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Allstate from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.
Allstate Stock Performance
Shares of ALL stock opened at $202.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.10. Allstate has a 12-month low of $156.66 and a 12-month high of $209.88. The company has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%.
Institutional Trading of Allstate
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Allstate
In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,990.95. This trade represents a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Allstate Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.54%.
Allstate Company Profile
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.
