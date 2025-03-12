WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.28 and last traded at $43.29. 50,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 136,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.40.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average of $43.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after buying an additional 137,873 shares during the last quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 256,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 18,186 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 155,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,363,000.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated investment-grade securities, divided into 20 subcomponents. Subcomponents are reweighted to achieve higher yield-to-worst.

