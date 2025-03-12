WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Update

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the February 13th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Stock Up 4.9 %

WXXWY traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 68,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,726. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38. WuXi Biologics has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $6.71.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, an investment holding company, provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development, and manufacturing for biologics industry in the People’s Republic of China, North America, Europe, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. It operates through two segments: Biologics and XDC.

