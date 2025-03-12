WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Update

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the February 13th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Stock Up 4.9 %
WXXWY traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 68,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,726. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38. WuXi Biologics has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $6.71.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile
