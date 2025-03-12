Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Trading Up 8.5% – Here’s Why

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Free Report) was up 8.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 8,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 10,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Xander Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$600,704.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20.

About Xander Resources

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, lead, lithium, and nickel properties. The company holds interests in the Senneville; Blue Ribbon; and Timmins Nickel projects.

