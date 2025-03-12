Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02, Zacks reports.

Xilio Therapeutics Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of XLO stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a market cap of $34.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.38. Xilio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $1.93.

Get Xilio Therapeutics alerts:

About Xilio Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. The company’s checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.