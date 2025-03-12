YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKF) Trading Down 4.6% – Should You Sell?

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.54 and last traded at $27.54. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.88.

YASKAWA Electric Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.56.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

