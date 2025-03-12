Ycg LLC Raises Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Ycg LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac makes up about 2.6% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ycg LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fair Isaac worth $32,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5,217.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 147,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,728,000 after buying an additional 144,266 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,610,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,441,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,358,000 after purchasing an additional 65,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 241,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,677,000 after buying an additional 62,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 1.6 %

FICO opened at $1,722.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,857.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,982.53. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $1,105.65 and a 52 week high of $2,402.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,088.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,195.19, for a total transaction of $6,585,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,954,508.09. This represents a 5.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total transaction of $10,843,422.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $76,026,643.74. This trade represents a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,669 shares of company stock worth $18,821,383 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

