ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVOW) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVOW – Get Free Report) were down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

ZIVO Bioscience Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10.

About ZIVO Bioscience

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.

