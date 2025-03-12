Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $22.57 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 151.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,045 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.13% of Snap-on worth $22,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 201,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,039,000 after acquiring an additional 116,319 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Haven Private LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Snap-on Stock Performance
Shares of SNA opened at $335.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $252.98 and a twelve month high of $373.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $342.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.77.
Snap-on Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.90%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total transaction of $2,179,212.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,817.17. This represents a 96.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total transaction of $2,325,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,096 shares in the company, valued at $36,310,898.80. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,220 shares of company stock worth $6,906,802. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, February 10th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.40.
Snap-on Company Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
