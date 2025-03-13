1,035 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Bought by Hopwood Financial Services Inc.

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 15,508 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,984,000 after buying an additional 38,209 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $82.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $84.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

