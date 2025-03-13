129,327 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Bought by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 129,327 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,241,000. Salesforce comprises 1.5% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,473 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at $1,215,000. Athena Investment Management bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Aljian Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 16.1% during the third quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $4,321,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.62.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $284.88 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $1,872,521.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at $14,071,750. This trade represents a 11.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 317,105 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.78, for a total transaction of $109,965,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,162,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,696,838.46. This trade represents a 2.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,108,793 shares of company stock worth $383,156,227 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

