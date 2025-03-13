18,242 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Bought by Essential Planning LLC.

Essential Planning LLC. bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,242 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.4% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2,025.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 546,236 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $134,636,000 after acquiring an additional 520,536 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 42.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 326.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $237.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $218.55 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.82 and a 200-day moving average of $240.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $16,240,000. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

