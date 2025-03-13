19,504 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Purchased by JPL Wealth Management LLC

JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $19,175,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $80,872,804.41. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.9 %

TXN opened at $175.70 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.11 and a twelve month high of $220.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.85. The company has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

