2,633 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Acquired by JPL Wealth Management LLC

JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,986,874,000 after purchasing an additional 728,040 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 205,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 503,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $597,602,000 after purchasing an additional 503,720 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10,626.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 487,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 482,670 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,248,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,816,000 after purchasing an additional 133,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 3,073 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,315.15, for a total transaction of $4,041,455.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,988,764.55. This trade represents a 21.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total value of $662,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,375. The trade was a 64.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,894 shares of company stock worth $10,409,618 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,309.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,286.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,222.22. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $947.49 and a 1-year high of $1,389.05. The firm has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,475.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

