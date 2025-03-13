300,000 Shares in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Purchased by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Similarweb as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMWB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Similarweb by 112.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 449,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 238,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Similarweb by 32.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 46,102 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in Similarweb by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,449,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,541,000 after buying an additional 86,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Similarweb by 147.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 102,192 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Similarweb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,059,000. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SMWB shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Similarweb from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Similarweb from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Similarweb in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Similarweb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMWB opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $732.25 million, a P/E ratio of -63.30 and a beta of 1.08. Similarweb Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 47.62% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Similarweb

(Free Report)

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.