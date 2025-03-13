405 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. SoundView Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,971,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VOO opened at $513.76 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $453.90 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $546.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $538.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

