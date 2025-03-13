418,889 Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 418,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,826,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5,971.4% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BKLN opened at $20.84 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.