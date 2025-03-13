68,561 Shares in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 68,561 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.08% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $37.46 on Thursday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $42.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.40. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.35 and a beta of 1.13.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Dividend Announcement
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.