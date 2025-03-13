891 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Purchased by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,257,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,662,000 after acquiring an additional 228,036 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $175,931,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 59.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,459,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,949,000 after purchasing an additional 920,819 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,227,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,240,000 after purchasing an additional 196,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,846,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,097,000 after buying an additional 187,940 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $48.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.91. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $47.60 and a twelve month high of $59.49.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

