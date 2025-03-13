Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AARD. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Aardvark Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aardvark Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aardvark Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.
In other news, CEO Tien-Li Lee purchased 16,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $264,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,496,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,938,800. This trade represents a 1.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nelson Sun acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,744. This represents a 11.18 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, small-molecule therapeutics to activate innate homeostatic pathways for the treatment of metabolic diseases. We target biological pathways associated with alleviating hunger that we believe have the potential to deliver transformative outcomes for patients.
