abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:AWP traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.79. 177,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,665. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $4.68.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

