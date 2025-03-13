Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:THQ)

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
THQ stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.74. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile
