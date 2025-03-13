Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:THQ)

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

THQ stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.74. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.

Get Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.