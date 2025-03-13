Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,371 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $18,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 16,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,371.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 113,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 196,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 48,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TEVA opened at $16.53 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $6,294,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 695,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,296,950. This represents a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

