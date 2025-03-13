Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $20.84 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 114.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 73,871 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.12% of Quest Diagnostics worth $20,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $224,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 18.9% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $293,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGX opened at $166.43 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.09 and a twelve month high of $178.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.23.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total transaction of $205,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,802.19. The trade was a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $66,212.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,723.20. The trade was a 8.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,445. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

