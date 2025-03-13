Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 89,392 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,392 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of Pembina Pipeline worth $15,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,405,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,315,000 after acquiring an additional 481,285 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,249,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,610,000 after acquiring an additional 32,519 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,155,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $171,360,000 after acquiring an additional 550,491 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,049,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000,000 after acquiring an additional 624,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,163,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,709 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PBA opened at $38.80 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4783 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.76%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TD Securities began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

