Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 142 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,247 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $16,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,322,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,745,858,000 after acquiring an additional 778,919 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 43.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,061,244 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,213,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562,005 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,383,024 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $499,956,000 after acquiring an additional 332,576 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,046,901 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $472,475,000 after acquiring an additional 154,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,155,349 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $334,749,000 after acquiring an additional 285,565 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $101.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.74. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $54.02 and a 1 year high of $101.81. The stock has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

