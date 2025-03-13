Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.950-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8 billion-$5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.8 billion. Adobe also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 20.200-20.500 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Adobe from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.96.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $438.60 on Thursday. Adobe has a 12 month low of $403.75 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $190.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $439.01 and a 200 day moving average of $484.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. This represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,020.16. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adobe stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

