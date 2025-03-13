Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Appaloosa LP

Appaloosa LP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 2.2% of Appaloosa LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Appaloosa LP owned about 0.07% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $144,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,035 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,597,337,000 after buying an additional 441,924 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,086,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,909,350,000 after buying an additional 290,784 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,195,000,000 after buying an additional 1,565,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,432,538,000 after buying an additional 2,238,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMD stock opened at $100.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.73 and a 12-month high of $198.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $163.33 billion, a PE ratio of 101.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Hsbc Global Res cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

