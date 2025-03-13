AGF Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AGF Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $892,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MA opened at $524.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $545.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $522.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $428.86 and a 52 week high of $582.23. The company has a market cap of $478.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Mastercard from $618.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Mastercard from $533.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mastercard from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 target price (up previously from $591.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.11.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

