Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,896 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $28,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 10,624 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 351.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 50,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 39,347 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $94,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 184,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,001,039.90. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $37,191,215.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,067,139.08. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,054,509 shares of company stock valued at $290,940,989 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $126.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.89. The company has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.