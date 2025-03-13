Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Purchased by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 75.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,956,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,272,853 shares during the period. Ally Financial makes up 3.7% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned about 0.97% of Ally Financial worth $106,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 43,490 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 21,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Ally Financial by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,156,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,165,000 after purchasing an additional 517,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALLY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.76.

In related news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson acquired 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $753,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,002,235.25. The trade was a 10.39 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rhodes acquired 25,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,033.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,033.06. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.79. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

