AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 40,041 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 134.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,041 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Repay worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Repay during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Repay by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Repay during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repay stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average is $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $556.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Repay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Repay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Repay from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.31.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

