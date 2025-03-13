AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33), Zacks reports. AlTi Global had a negative net margin of 41.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%.
AlTi Global Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ ALTI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $423.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. AlTi Global has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $6.99.
AlTi Global Company Profile
