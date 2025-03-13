AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33), Zacks reports. AlTi Global had a negative net margin of 41.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%.

AlTi Global Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALTI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $423.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. AlTi Global has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

AlTi Global Company Profile

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

