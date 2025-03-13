Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASPS opened at $0.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.87. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 1,037,275 shares during the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.

