American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on American Airlines Group to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.37.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,823,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,728,559. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $890,187.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,865.80. This trade represents a 31.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $1,763,009.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,967,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,079,004.64. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,985,524 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,097,838,000 after purchasing an additional 953,766 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 60,225,707 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,049,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,041 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in American Airlines Group by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,437,904 shares of the airline’s stock worth $94,783,000 after buying an additional 980,409 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Airlines Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,280,289 shares of the airline’s stock worth $92,043,000 after buying an additional 943,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,190,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

