American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%.
American Eagle Outfitters has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years. American Eagle Outfitters has a payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.
American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance
NYSE:AEO traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,147,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,609,763. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average is $17.78. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $26.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters
In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,043.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.
