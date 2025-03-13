Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Releases Earnings Results

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 63.13% and a negative net margin of 10.46%.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Down 2.4 %
Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ampco-Pittsburgh
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Stocks With Ironclad Balance Sheets for Long-Term Stability
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.